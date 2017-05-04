Be patient, we shall meet your demand soonest, Osun tells protesting members of NMA

The government of Osun on Thursday appealed to Resident Doctors in the state to be calm and exercise patience over the concerns raised during their protest early this morning promising to meet their demand soonest, as the finance of the state improves.

The source at the government house maintained that the paucity of funds in the state, which responsible for some inadequacies is a fallout of general economic quagmire in Nigeria.

According to the source, Governor Rauf Aregbesola is working assiduously to satisfy different categories of workers in the state, as being reiterated in his statement during the workers day on May 1.

“You will agree with me that this challenge is a general problem in Nigeria, in which the governor is seriously working to expand the economic coast of the state and improve its finance.

“Nobody can fault the passion and love of the governor towards the workers, you could feel his emotion in a statement released on May Day, obviously, he is ready to go any length to make them happy, and compensate them for what they have contributed in terms of sacrifice for the survival of the administration in the face of economic recession,” the source said.

On the state of Hospitals in Osun, the source said contrary to claims by the workers, the government has actually invested massively in rehabilitating hospitals in the state. The funding of the health sector has also increased year on year as can be seen in the budgets.

Osun has second highest number of primary healthcare centres in the country and the state continues to work to improve the health sector, the source said

The post Be patient, we shall meet your demand soonest, Osun tells protesting members of NMA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

