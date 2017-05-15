Be warned! No job in Dubai

By Nwafor Sunday

It is quite disheartening to see Nigerians travel abroad in search of greener pasture. Nigeria is a land full of potentials and great opportunities, but why the search for a greener pasture elsewhere?

Believe me, Nigeria is known internationally to be endowed with virtually all the human resources needed to keep a country moving. This is confusing and thus comes this poser, why do Nigerians travel outside in search of Jobs?

However, this is a question I believe most people have an answer to. Trading from the East, West, South and North, I deduced that the reason for this act is linked to political instability, economic quagmire and social unrest.

Watch for yourself the video clip:

In the above video clip, a man said over 5000 Nigerians were alleged to have traveled to Dubia in search of jobs but were disappointed after all. Most of them have two weeks visa, a month visa while some acquired one year, two years and three years.

The message to intending-Dubai travelers is that ‘There is No Job in Dubai’.

The post Be warned! No job in Dubai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

