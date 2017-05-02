Beach Soccer W’Cup: Iran send Nigeria packing

The Super Sand Eagles failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas after losing 1-2 on penalties to Iran on Monday following a 4-4 draw over three periods. Nigeria head coach Audu Adamu opted to stick with same five players who started in the previous game against […]

The post Beach Soccer W’Cup: Iran send Nigeria packing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

