Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beach Soccer W’Cup: Iran send Nigeria packing

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Super Sand Eagles failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas after losing 1-2 on penalties to Iran on Monday following a 4-4 draw over three periods. Nigeria head coach Audu Adamu opted to stick with same five players who started in the previous game against […]

The post Beach Soccer W’Cup: Iran send Nigeria packing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.