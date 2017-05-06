Beat FM OAP, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru Announces She Is Pregnant

Beat FM On Air Personality, Tolulope Oniru-Demuren, better known as Toolz, has announced that she is pregnant.

The radio presenter made the announcement via her Instagram page some hours ago.

On her Instagram post, Mrs Oniru can be clearly seen in a picture with her hubby, Tunde Demuren, showing off baby bump at Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s introduction party which was held today.

She captioned the photo: #TreeADem #ThreeOfUs Grateful to God always!!!

The pregnancy announcement comes exactly a year since the couple tied the knot at a glamourous event held in Dubai.

The announcement is also coming barely days after Banky W announced his engagement to actress Adesua Etomi.

It would be recalled, Banky W and Adesua Etomi acted as a couple in the record breaking Nollywood movie ‘The Wedding Party’.

The post Beat FM OAP, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru Announces She Is Pregnant appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

