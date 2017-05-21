Beat me and I’ll dump you – Singer, Pryse

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Following Mercy Aigbe’s recent separation from her husband, Lanre Gentry, as a result of prolonged domestic violence, former Chocolate City female rapper, Pryse, has openly condemned the act. In a recent interview, the fast budding rapper advised women to resist any form of violence from their partners to avoid becoming a victim. In her opinion, violence in any relationship is unhealthy; therefore she would never allow any man raise a finger at her.

“I feel any woman that is being abused by a man should not be with that man. I believe she should leave, I think she should just leave; because if he does that, he is probably going to keep doing it, let him not kill you one day”, she advised. She stressed that nothing will make her endure constant pummeling from a man in the name of love.

She said; “I’m not going to judge or say anything about anybody that is in that kind of situation because we can’t judge, we don’t know what’s going on, but I wouldn’t stay. I’m not saying I will do anything to him, who knows, but I certainly would not stay.”

The post Beat me and I’ll dump you – Singer, Pryse appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

