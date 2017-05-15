Pages Navigation Menu

Beautiful! Mercy Johnson Okojie & Juliet Ibrahim Take Calabar for the #GloMegaMusicTour2017

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim are the hosts of the Glo Mega Music Tour. They have been hosting the Tour for a couple of weekends now and this last weekend, the dynamic duo were in Calabar. The actresses seem to be having so much fun on the tour and we love it! […]

