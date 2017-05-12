Beautiful South African Lady Killed by Wicked Boyfriend in Her Apartment (Photos)

A pretty South African lady identified as, Chuma Ntsenge was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in Sandton, South Africa.

Chuma Ntsenge was found shot in the head inside her apartment on last week, Friday.

According to Elena Nomis who shared the story:

“#menaretrash I’d never have agreed to this hash tag had it not hit me right in the middle of my heart. Tomorrow we lay to rest my gorgeous, sweet and funny friend who was shot in the head in her Sandton apartment last Friday, a day before we were supposed to move in together and make a lifetime’s worth of beautiful memories. The weekend before she was about to start her new job and start realising her goals.



What monster would be so deeply entrenched in their God complex or what kind of non-trash material would harm and take away the mother of a 4 year old so brutally? The women in this country are hurt, we are unaware of most the paralysing pain or how many sisters are violently gunned down, raped, beaten to death or within an inch of their lives, emotionally violated, stabbed, marred or scarred for life? How many are slapped daily across the face, pushed, sworn at or are constantly told that they’re useless? SINENZENI?!

If you guys watch on quietly as your friends, brothers, cousins, soccer buddies or co-workers abuse their partners then yes: YOU ARE TRASH. There is hardly any justice in this country not just for women but more accurately, black women. Rest in perfect peace, Chuma Ntsenge.”