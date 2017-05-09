Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords – KC Register

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BBC News

Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords
KC Register
Bebe Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE) has completed agreements with its landlords, including Simon Property Group and General Growth Properties, to close all 180 of its stores, lowering costs enough to avoid filing for bankruptcy, unnamed sources told
Analysts' Recommendations Stocks to Watch: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) & Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)Daily News Journal

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.