Bed-Stuy Biggie Mural to Stay After Landlord's Change of Heart, Artist Says

DNAinfo

Artists Scott "Zimer" Zimmerman (left) and Naoufal "Rocko" Alaoui created a mural on a building at Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street dedicated to rapper Biggie Smalls. View Full Caption. DNAinfo/Camille Bautista. BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — If he didn't …



and more »