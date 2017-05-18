Pages Navigation Menu

BEDC to restore light in 85 Ondo communities

Posted on May 18, 2017

Over 85 communities who have been in total power outage in Ondo State will soon be reconnected as the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has stepped up efforts to restore lights. The communities were disconnected from the national grid due to service debts that culminated to over N1 billion. The BEDC Chief State Head, Ondo/Ekiti […]

