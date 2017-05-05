BEDC to restore power to Ondo communities
PEOPLE OF Ondo State were elated yesterday when the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, promised to restore power to communities that have been in total darkness for years. The news came after the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), explained the pains and losses the people of the state had been suffering as a […]
The post BEDC to restore power to Ondo communities appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!