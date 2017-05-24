BEElarious! Elephants stomp around in distress with insects flying up their trunks (photos, video) – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
BEElarious! Elephants stomp around in distress with insects flying up their trunks (photos, video)
TUKO.CO.KE
A hilarious video has been burning the internet, which shows a group of elephants desperately prancing around Kruger National Park in South Africa, while trying to scare off a group of bees that were swarming up their trunks. Install TUKO App To Read …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!