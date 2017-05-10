Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Before they gang-rape NLNG – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Before they gang-rape NLNG
Nigeria Today
If the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) were to be a woman, she would most likely be a beautiful, curvaceous, voluptuous and generally desirable damsel. Her figures say it all: Established in 1989 with an impressive capital outlay of $6
Don't pass bill seeking amendment of NLNG Act, Okonedo begs SenateBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.