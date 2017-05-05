Being a woman is never an excuse for failure – Tosin “CuteKimani” Adekeye
Media Personality, New Media Strategist, and the founder of the most popular tweet chat in Nigeria #KimaniOffAir, Tosin “CuteKimani” Adekeye celebrates another year with amazing pictures. Kimani who is widely known for her radio show on Unilag FM, #SaturdayRequest and her twitter Interview #KimaniOffAir is the principal officer of EstolProps Media, a subsidiary of Estol […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!