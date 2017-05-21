Believe or Not, Names of 8 Men That Are Richer Than 3.6 Billion People Combined Worldwide (Photo) – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Believe or Not, Names of 8 Men That Are Richer Than 3.6 Billion People Combined Worldwide (Photo)
Nigeria Today
Eight men now control as much wealth as the world's poorest 3.6 billion people, according to a new report from Oxfam International. The men — Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Carlos Slim, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Amancio Ortega, Larry Ellison and …
