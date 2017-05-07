Bellew: Parker’s Camp Has Contacted Mine

Joseph Parker has reached out to Tony Bellew over the possibility of a fight, after retaining his WBO belt.

Parker had to struggle to a points win over Razvan Cojanu and Dillian Whyte is sure he’ll knock out the New Zealander.

But it seems the kiwi is eager to face British boxer, Tony Bellew, who broke his hand beating David Haye.

“I’ve punched with the right hand since it broke against the ‘Haye-faker’ so I’m back now, I’m ready to work again and every man and his dog is calling my name,” Bellew told Sky Sports News HQ

“I’m a guy in demand at the moment, probably the second most valuable heavyweight in the world at the moment only after AJ.

“I’ll sit down with Eddie Hearn this week but new options are coming to us every day. I spoke to people from New Zealand just last night after Joseph Parker had won.

“Everyone is saying ‘Tony Bellew will you fight Joseph Parker and become heavyweight champion of the world?’ The answer to that question is yes I would, but the salt and pepper has to be on my side of the table.

“It has to be on my terms not on his. As important as it is being WBO champion of the world it’s not as important as being a box-office draw and that’s what I am these days.

“I’ve got so many options and I just don’t know which one I’m going to pick yet.”

The post Bellew: Parker’s Camp Has Contacted Mine appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

