Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo – Vanguard
|
Bello mourns Raymond Ekundayo
Vanguard
Alhaji Yahaya Bello, The Kogi State governor has extended his deepest sympathies to the entire people of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area and the family of Mr Raymond Ekundayo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!