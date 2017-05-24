Pages Navigation Menu

Ben Bruce Blasts Buhari’s Aide, Bashir Ahmad Over 40,000 email Addresses Tweets

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Senator representing Bayelsa State, Ben Murray-Bruce has slammed President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad over his tweet about President Buhari’s achievement in two years.Ahmad had on Tuesday listed the creation of 40,000 email addresses for government officials as part of the president’s achievement.In reaction, the senator said he (Ahmad) should better remain silent

