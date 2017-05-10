Benin, Niger pay N48.8bn to Nigeria for electrcity

Daily Post Nigeria

The Republics of Benin and Niger paid a total of $159,773,116.61 (N48.84bn at the official exchange rate of N305.7 to a dollar) as electricity charges to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. Both countries had a combined balance of $92,315,986.20 …



and more »