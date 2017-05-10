Benin, Niger pay N48.8bn to Nigeria for electrcity

The Republics of Benin and Niger paid a total of $159,773,116.61 (N48.84bn at the official exchange rate of N305.7 to a dollar) as electricity charges to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. Both countries had a combined balance of $92,315,986.20 (N28.22bn) to pay to the NBET. Already payments made have been remitted to the power […]

Benin, Niger pay N48.8bn to Nigeria for electrcity

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

