Benitez Staying At Newcastle Next Season

Rafael Benitez and Newcastle have confirmed the manager is staying at the club next season after positive talks with the owner of the club.

Benitez met with owner Mike Ashley about his plans for the development of the club, after winning the championship and taking Newcastle back to the EPL.

The former Real Madrid manager already hinted he could leave the club, if he is not on the same page with the owners in regards to the development of the club.

A statement from Newcastle said: “Newcastle United can confirm that a meeting has taken place between the club’s owner, Mike Ashley, managing director Lee Charnley, and manager Rafa Benitez.

“It was agreed by all parties that the meeting was very positive and constructive. Mike again congratulated Rafa and his team on gaining promotion to the Premier League as champions.

“Plans for next season were discussed, including the purchase and loan of players to add to the squad in readiness for the Premier League season.”

“I’m pleased with how the meeting went and the positive approach we are all taking together to build on what we have started this season,” Benitez confirmed.

“There will be challenges ahead of course, the summer will not be easy, but the hard work has been going on for some time and we can now continue positively with the development of the squad ahead of the start of the new season. I wish fans an enjoyable summer!”

