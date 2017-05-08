BenQ’s 25-inch display for video and animation pros is Technicolor-certified

BenQ introduced the PD2500Q desktop monitor that is Technicolor-certified. It will include CAD, Animation, and Darkroom modes to meet the needs of all digital designers. It will also support 100 percent of two color spaces.

