Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Assembly bans open grazing

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BENUE State House of Assembly, yesterday, in Makurdi, the state capital passed the bill for a law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state. Cited as the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, the bill was passed after the House considered the report of its committee on agriculture and […]

The post Benue Assembly bans open grazing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.