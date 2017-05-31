Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Assembly passes N176.6bn 2017 ‘Budget of Rural Transformation’

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Budget, News | 0 comments

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget of N176.6bn for the 2017 fiscal year. Governor Samuel Ortom had earlier presented a budget draft of N163.9bn to the Assembly in December, but the House made an increment of N12.7bn. The budget tagged, ‘Budget of Rural Transformation,’ shows that N66.7bn would be expended […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

