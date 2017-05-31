Benue Assembly passes N176.6bn 2017 ‘Budget of Rural Transformation’

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget of N176.6bn for the 2017 fiscal year. Governor Samuel Ortom had earlier presented a budget draft of N163.9bn to the Assembly in December, but the House made an increment of N12.7bn. The budget tagged, ‘Budget of Rural Transformation,’ shows that N66.7bn would be expended […]

Benue Assembly passes N176.6bn 2017 ‘Budget of Rural Transformation’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

