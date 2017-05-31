Benue Assembly Passes N176.6bn Budget For 2017 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Benue Assembly Passes N176.6bn Budget For 2017
Leadership Newspapers
Benue State House of Assembly yesterday passed a budget of N176.6 billion for the 2017 fiscal year. The passage was sequel to the consideration of the report of its standing committee on Appropriation in the Committee of Supply, chaired by the Speaker, …
Benue House passes N176.6bn budget
Benue Assembly okays N176.6b for 2017
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!