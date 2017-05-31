Benue Assembly Passes N176.6bn Budget For 2017

bY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Benue State House of Assembly yesterday passed a budget of N176.6 billion for the 2017 fiscal year.

The passage was sequel to the consideration of the report of its standing committee on Appropriation in the Committee of Supply, chaired by the Speaker, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange.

Christened “Budget of Rural Transformation” the budget passed represents an increment of N12.7 billion over the N163.9 billion that was presented to the Assembly last year by Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to the chairman of the Appropriation Committee of the House, Barr. Adam Okloho, the increase is as a result of the non-inclusion of some ongoing projects by the Ministry of Finance and additional requests by MDAs for inclusion of some critical projects which were omitted in the proposed estimates.

Highlight of the budget shows that N66.7 billion is for recurrent expenditure, N109.9 billion is for capital expenditure, while deficit financing stands at N36.1 billion.

The House also directed the Finance ministry to as a matter of priority, make releases to MDAs as at when due to enable them carry out the implementation of their Capital Expenditure votes.

The post Benue Assembly Passes N176.6bn Budget For 2017 appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

