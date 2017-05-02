Benue assembly queries governor for declaring state of emergency on salaries – Daily Trust
The Benue State House of Assembly has asked Gov. Samuel Ortom to urgently furnish it with information on the declaration of state of emergency on salaries. The house arrived at the decision during plenary on Tuesday in Makurdi. Ortom declared a state …
