Benue council polls: PDP kicks as election umpire rejects candidates
The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) under the leadership of Dr. John Tor Tsuwa, has rejected the list of candidates earlier submitted to it by the Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It cited a directive from the National Secretariat of the opposition party as reason for the action. BSIEC, in […]
