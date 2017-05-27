Benue: Dangote Calls For Review Of Taxes, Levies

BY HEMBADOON Orsar, Makurdi

President and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has called on the Benue State government to address the rapid rise in the number and rate of taxes and levies being charged by the revenue and tax agencies in the state.

Alhaji Dangote, who made the call during the commissioning of the tricycles and mini cement depots purchased by the Dangote Cement, Gboko plant, for onward distribution to the host community said, in recent times the Benue State Revenue and tax agencies have been too hard on the plant with multiple taxes and over 500 percent increase in taxes and levies.

“As a business, we have our own share of problems occasion by the down turn in the Nigeria economy; we require your support to help us stay in business not to drive us away by multiple taxes and levies. Please your excellency, we are appealing to you to look into these issues alongside the state house of assembly, with a view to lessening our tax burden”

Addressing beneficiaries at the plant premises in Gboko, the president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who was represented by his special adviser, Engr Joe Makoju, said, the gesture was to keep the company’s rules of engagement with the host communities which is aimed at transforming the lives of the people around the operational units.

“This scheme is aimed at empowering our host communities, economically and socially, the mini cement depot and the tri-cycles will among other things make cement available to people at affordable prices, engage youths in more productive ventures, thereby eliminating idleness and criminality in the minds of youths”

According to him, the 30 tri-cycles and 5 mini cement depots is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the host community to improve the community’s welfare and living standard.

“We are in Benue State to stay and do business, that is why our future plans are already aimed at expanding our factory in a new site on the opposite side of the existing plant and we need your cooperation and an enabling environment for smooth operation of our business.”

