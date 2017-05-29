Benue Gov’s wife donates medical facilities to rural health centre

Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue Governor, on Monday donated X-Ray and Ultra-modern scanning machines to a healthcare centre in Naka, Gwer West Local Government of the state.

Ortom, who made the donations to mark the Democracy Day celebrations, restated government’s commitment to tackling issues of maternal and child mortality in the rural areas.

She said that her NGO – Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) – had identified the lack of good water as the major cause of illness in rural communities, and promised to provide a borehole to Naka community.

The governor’s wife also lamented the closure of Government Comprehensive Secondary School in Bonanka, which had robbed the community of its closest school, and promised to “personally” visit the ministry of education to seek its return.

Newsmen report that Ortom also donated mattresses, pressing irons, buckets, 100 bags of rice for widows, and other essential consumables to the rural settlement.

