Benue Govt lost over N800m IGR in two months- tax boss

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Benue Government on Friday said it had lost over N800 million Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in two months as a result of dismantling of revenue points by police. Mrs Mimi Orubibi, the Executive Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), told Nigerian Pilot in Markurdi that the state had witnessed sharp fall in revenue generation […]

