Benue Govt. outlaws open grazing, livestock rearing to protect lives, economy

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

GOV. Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Friday that outlawing of open grazing and rearing of livestock was to promote the economy and protect lives and property in the state. Ortom stated this while receiving the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, at the Government House, Makurdi. He said that the Benue House […]

