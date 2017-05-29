Benue govt partners UNICEF to uplift healthcare services

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

Bothered by the poor healthcare delivery service to rural dwellers across the Benue state, the state government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, have commenced the process of regulating healthcare services by the Primary Health Centers, PHCs, in 276 wards of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda made this known yesterday in Makurdi at a four day training for Heads of Health Departments in the 23 Local Government Councils.

Dr. Ageda said, the training which focused on the Development of Operational Guidelines for the Board, organized by UNICEF, would develop regulations for the running of the primary healthcare delivery services in the state.

He said after putting the guidelines in place, the government would undertake the facelift of PHC facilities across the state with the aim of availing rural dweller improved healthcare delivery service.

The Executive Secretary explained that “the next stage will include the recruitment of support staff, provision of medical equipment, consumables and other infrastructures needed at that level of healthcare delivery.

“The board had already gone round the entire state to take inventory of all that was needed to adequately tackle the decay at that level of healthcare delivery in the state.

“Already with the support of UNICEF we have finished developing the Minimum Service Package that will be rendered at every level of the Primary Health Centers, PHCs, in 276 wards of the state.

“What we are doing now, also through the support of the world body, is to develop the regulations for the day to day running of the activities of the board which cascades to the local governments health authorities.

“And with the Minimum Service Package in place we are also taking record of the total number of staff to be recruited for the PHCs in order to take healthcare delivery at that very important level to enviable height in state.”

