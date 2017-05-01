Benue LG: 500 Defect To PDP In Ohimini, As Eric Adokwu Emerges Flag Bearer

No fewer than 500 supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including some of the executive members of the party, both present and past, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ohimini LGA of Benue State.

This is coming on the heels of the emergence of Arc. Eric Adokwu as the standard bearer of the PDP in the 3 2017 local government poll in Ohimini.

The decamping ceremony was done Yesterday, at Onyagede council ward, when the PDP candidate, Adokwu, visited the area, in continuation of his wards tour.

Speaking on behalf of the decamping APC members, Hon. Ameh, said the emergence of Eric Adokwu as PDP candidate spurred their defection, adding that, it would amount to breaching the law of nature, if they worked against a man whom has given so much to the community.

While eulogising the personality of Arc. Eric Adokwu and his contributions to the development of Onyagede and Ohimini in general, Hon. Ameh assured the PDP of landslide victory at the forthcoming chairmanship election.

Receiving the decamping members, Arc. Eric Adokwu, thanked the people for their wise decision, stressing that, their gestures would be reciprocated through more infrastructural developments, after his victory on the 3rd June.

He, therefore, advised the people and the general public, to go out and get registered in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by INEC, to enable them vote for PDP, come June 3rd, 2017.

Onyagede is a home country of Hon. Sule Audu, former Deputy Speaker of Benue House of Assembly and state chairman of PDP

