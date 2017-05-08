Benue LG polls: Makarfi sues BSIEC over rejection of candidates
The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) before a Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, over alleged rejection of its candidates for the June 3 local government elections in the state. In the suit filed by its team of lawyers, the Makarfi-led PDP […]
