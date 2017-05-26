Benue LG polls: We’ll resist attempt to exclude PDP – Moro

Former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, has accused the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) of plotting to deprive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of participation in the forthcoming Local Government elections. According to him, the exclusion of PDP is designed to pave way for total victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as a mockery of democracy. The BSIEC under the leadership of Dr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

