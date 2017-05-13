Pages Navigation Menu

Benue militant leader, Ghana has link with Boko Haram – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says security agencies are closing in on a militant, Terwaze Akwazza (a.k.a Ghana), who he said is an ally of Boko Haram. Ortom, in a chat with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said it was God that saved the state because it would have had another Boko Haram episode. Akwazza […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

