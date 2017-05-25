Benue pensioners spend night at Govt House gate over 70-month arrears – Vanguard
Vanguard
Benue pensioners spend night at Govt House gate over 70-month arrears
MAKURDI—Aggrieved local government pensioners spent Tuesday night at the gate of Benue State Government House in Makurdi, protesting over 70 months backlog of unpaid entitlements. Led by Mike Vambe, Chairman, Coalition of Local Government …
How we are battling Benue challenges, by Ortom
