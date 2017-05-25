Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue pensioners spend night at Govt House gate over 70-month arrears – Vanguard

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Benue pensioners spend night at Govt House gate over 70-month arrears
Vanguard
MAKURDI—Aggrieved local government pensioners spent Tuesday night at the gate of Benue State Government House in Makurdi, protesting over 70 months backlog of unpaid entitlements. Led by Mike Vambe, Chairman, Coalition of Local Government …
How we are battling Benue challenges, by OrtomThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.