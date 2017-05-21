Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue revenue consultants petition IGP over harassment, destruction of revenue offices – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Benue revenue consultants petition IGP over harassment, destruction of revenue offices
Guardian (blog)
Forum of revenue consultants to Benue State government has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stop its X- Squad from harassing revenue collection agents, arresting and destroying of revenue offices in the state. Briefing …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.