Benue seeks divine intervention on Buhari’s health

It’s abominable to wish Buhari dead- Alaafin warns Nigerians DISTURBED by the health challenge of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Benue State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, have organised a three-day fasting and prayer session for the president. The programme, which was held from last Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May […]

