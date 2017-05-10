Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Upgrades School Of Nursing To Degree Awarding Institution

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi
As part of his administration’s plans towards making the Schools of Nursing and Midwifery, Makurdi, a degree awarding institution, Governor Samuel Ortom has promised to expand  its scope through  the rovision of  more structures.
Ortom who gave this indication while receiving the principals, staff and students of the two schools yesterday at Benue People’s House, also promised to provide more facilities and improve on thelandscaping of the schools.
He said the schools are strategic to the state’s quest for improved health services and explained that degree holders from the institution would easily be absorbed into the public and private health institutions.
The governor used the occasion of the visit to reiterate his call on the members of the Benue State University, BSU, chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to call off its strike as the state government was making efforts to resolve issues concerning unpaid earned allowances.
He asked the lecturers to consider the difficult economic condition in the country,  pointing out that no sacrifice would be too small at the time that workers at the state level are being owed salaries for four months.

