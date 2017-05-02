Pages Navigation Menu

Benue: Woman can’t tackle Fulani herdsmen – Agatu people reject APC candidate

Posted on May 2, 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue, on Tuesday staged a protest, rejecting Mrs Comfort Echoda as their candidate in the forthcoming local council election. The protesters alleged that due to incessant attacks on the community by Fulani herdsmen, a woman was incapable of piloting the affairs of the […]

