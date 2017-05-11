Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks

Exchanges often have to deal with attacks against their services. In recent weeks, both Poloniex and Kraken have suffered from DDoS attacks. Or that is what both companies claim, at least. Berns Weiss LLP is currently investigating these attacks. More specifically, the company is trying to gauge whether or not the exchanges are responsible for … Continue reading Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks

The post Berns Weiss LLP Investigates Potential Cases Concerning Recent Kraken and Poloniex DDoS Attacks appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

