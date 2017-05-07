Besigye dares government on LC elections

Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye has taken the defiance campaign he launched a year ago to another level- by threatening to organise Local Council Elections if the government does not hold the elections soon.

The former FDC presidential candidate rapped the NRM government for cooking up excuses not to organise the LC elections including amending laws to make sure the exercise is not held.

“We are going to be working towards our people establishing legitimate leadership in the villages and it is achievable,” Dr Besigye told journalists at his Katonga Road offices in Kampala.

He promised to outline a detailed plan at a later date on how to carry out the LC elections. Besigye described as primitive and dangerous the method of voters lining behind candidates saying it causes anarchy.

