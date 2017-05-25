Best Moments! 10 things To Expect At The Heineken Champions League Finale Party

1. Someone to ensure you have the best Champions League Finale experience

It’s just a few days left to experience the UEFA Champions League Finale in Cardiff, and as always Heineken wants you to #ChampionTheMatch.

In its tradition, the Heineken is set to host football fans to a VVIP UCL experience in a world class Heineken® atmosphere.

Here is a preview of what to expect on Saturday June 3, 2017 as Juventus play Real Madrid in the UCL finals.

2. Supply of unlimited quality

3. How About a selfie lesson from…

4. Nahhh! You got to put a smile on it.

5. Unlimited fun

6. Halftime will be lit

7. Maybe way too lit

8. This might be your face when it gets to penalties?

9. And if your team wins! Oh wait, is that Kelechi on the dance floor?

10. Of course, unlimited Heineken.

Now you know you can only enjoy a unique UCL final match viewing experience with Heineken! Follow @Heineken_ng on Twitter and @Heinekenng on Instagram for more updates.

