Best of Basketball hits Lagos this Sunday

… as CBL names players for All-Stars game.

One of the major highlights of the closing events for the Continental Basketball League in Yaoundé was the introduction of the All-Stars team to the public. The ceremony done at the break in the furious game between hosts Yaoundé Giants and Libreville Izobe Giants saw Ayo Bakare of the Eko Kings and his former player Godwin Owinje to coach the West Team. The game is billed for Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos from 7pm.

The Stars of the West are popular demand Mark Hill (Eko Kings), Harrison Denose (Abidjan Raiders), Kelechi Anunna (Kings) Tom Bush Wamuokota (Kings) and Mohammed Ewida also of the Kings. There is also Ikenna Bryant Mbamalu of the Lagos Warriors, Didier Eric Tape (Raiders), Thomas George Kings, Serge Asserlain Pohohoolu (Raiders) and Lorenzo Wakefield Ellison of the Warriors.

On a night of heavy rains and dark clouds, the Stars list for the Central Team are Jordln Mayes (Lagos City Stars), Jaquatte Anthony McDonald (Librevill Izobe Dragons), Johnson Esters (Yaoundé Giants), Thierry Bogmis, Chukwudalu Egbejiogu (City Stars), Lin Francis Kogbangoye, Jared Grady and Livann Obame Obame (Dragons). The other two stars are Ian Carter (Giants) and Pieter Prinsloo (City Stars). They will be managed by Godfrey Dosseh (Raiders) and Pepouna Munyutu Souleymane of the Giants.

Before the All-Stars game, the players would have participated in the Slam Dunk and Three-pointer contest. The competition will hold on Saturday at the same venue.

The CBL train moved back to Lagos on Thursday with all the players and officials of the six teams arriving at the Murtala Muhammed Airport aboard a chartered ASky airline flight. The contingent left Lagos last Sunday for Yaounde, Cameroon where five games were played over three days.

The Final Four and Championship will take place in Lagos, Nigeria on 3rd and 4th of June respectively.

On 3rd June, Abidjan Raiders will take on Yaounde Giants by 4:00pm. Eko Kings will keep a date with Lagos City Stars by 7:00pm.

The Championship Game is billed to kickoff on 4th June by 5:00pm.

Anthony Nlebem

