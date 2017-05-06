Best TV Drama award for Superstory

Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), producer of popular television drama series, Superstory, has added yet another feather to its cap. The recently concluded special season of the programme entitled, Free to Live, has won the Best TV Drama award as Health Communication Capacity Collaborative (HC3).

A United States of America President’s Malaria Initiative funded by USAID, the Best TV Drama Award with Malaria Content, held amidst pomp and pageantry on Thursday April 27, 2017 at Sandralia Hotel, Utako, Abuja.

Represented on the occasion by Mr. Claude Mwamba, Business Development Director, WAP, the award ceremony was organised by the National Malaria Elimination Programme, in conjunction with other partners, as part of the activities commemorating the World Malaria Day.

“For over a decade, millions of families have been watching Superstory every week, and we do not take this for granted. We are accountable to our audience, and with this in mind, we always ensure that we dish out stories that not only entertain but also contain socially relevant messages. Special thanks to Society for Family Health that partnered with us on the Free to Live project. We appreciate the USAID award and vow to continue using our voice to contribute our quota to the overall development of Nigeria,” WAP MD, Wale Adenuga Jnr., said.

Meanwhile, a new series of Superstory entitled, Godwin, is currently showing on television as a way of providing enlightenment aimed at eradicating the prevailing stigma surrounding Down Syndrome in Nigeria. It airs across the country on wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, Consat 812, StarSat 189 and MyTV) on Thursdays from 8-9pm.

Other schedules are NTA Network on Thursdays from 8-9pm and AIT Network also on Thursdays from 9-10pm.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

