Between Akwa Ibom State govt and NDDC

Today is Workers Day. I celebrate with Nigeria Labour Congress which I hope still embodies the dreams, aspirations and welfare of the Nigerian worker, past and present. In spite of and despite how politics and politicians have horribly corrupted our system, the Nigerian worker remains diligent, patriotic and a gift to a country seen as largely ungrateful and fastidious. On this day, Nigerians must change that national narrative by electing not only to forget the 35% bad eggs among, and malfeasance of, our civil, public and private servants but also to remember their 65 per cent excellence and contribution to national development. Truth to tell, the Nigerian worker has done well.

This May Day edition was to focus on the Obasanjo-Jonathan working relationship that has gone sour. Specifically, I planned to kill two birds with one stone: one, to ‘blackmail’ the two Buhari-predecessors (especially the former who is older, more experienced and more ‘troublesome’) with the yet unexpressed nationwide impression that their public utterances against each other are unbecoming of statesmen. And two, to use their glaring example to teach current and future office holders why and how never to take anything for granted.

Since they’ve already given birth at the marketplace, we cannot undo the monumental damage that they have done to our presidency, to our ethnic coexistence and to our geo-political integration, cooperation and understanding. But, we can learn that a sore, no matter how seemingly benign, should be watched so it never festers. We would not now in 2017 witness this downpour or conflagration if at that time in 2012 we had paid attention to the light rains or little smoke.

This matter gives me sleepless nights to power three. First, I hurt to no end to read Chief Olusegun Obasanjo admitting that, as outgoing president in 2007, he sat alone to position his successor, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (may his soul rest in peace) as PDP candidate and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as running mate. So, in our country, one man elected by all of us could on the eve of leaving office sit all by himself and choose on our behalf who he would hand over to? Please remind me one last time: which did they say society needs more, strong individuals or strong institutions? And, which one did President Obasanjo represent?

The second shame that envelopes me from the OBJ/GEJ saga is the strong thought (again credited to the strong man) that once upon a time a mediocrity ran the presidency of my country. Where would I keep my face, as we say in Akwa Ibom, if tomorrow another national uses my country’s presidential Taiwanism to poke fun at me? Pray, which of all the occupants of that high office would I use as my saving grace; you know, to make mouth? And while we are at that, here’s my third and last grouse about this internecine chronic feud: the worsening of an already over-polluted political mentality and space. When teachers teach nonsense, students become empty headed, abusive and pugnacious.

Isn’t that the reality in our political report cards? Don’t we see how our leaders find it so easy to insult each other in the media and in the parliament? Are followers any better, the way we pour invectives on our leaders, their opponents and ourselves because of interest, politics, ethnicity or religion? We complain that National Orientation Agency (NOA) is doing little to re-engineer citizens’ mentality, but the fathers of the land like Messrs. Obasanjo, Jonathan et al are doing more via their poor examples and lack of restraint to exacerbate status quo.

Now, let’s leave that and go to the south south where the working relationship between Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and at least one of its catchment states comes under scrutiny. Obong Nsima Ekere, the 2011-2012 deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, is the current Managing Director. Until something went kaput causing him to fall out with then-Gov. Godswill Akpabio, Obong Ekere was one of two frontline contenders for the PDP 2015 governorship ticket. Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the incumbent governor, was not the other. However, until he came into the picture at the end of the beginning of the third quarter of 2013, which was rather late for the party scheduled to begin the following year, the oil would not pour on anyone. And, the man won!

This is 2017, two clear years from the last, and to the next, election. Yet, the ghosts of the 2015 governorship primaries in most states continue to wander as can be observed in bitter rivalries and wrangling, here and there. It is worse in Akwa Ibom where the ghost of what later became G-22 (that is, other governorship aspirants except Udom Emmanuel) prowls to and fro, looking for whom he may devour. Take up a local newspaper in the state or visit the Akwa Ibom social media space and all you see is the bad blood of 2015. The hate is real, the un-sportsmanship is clear, the division is palpable. It is sad, so sad.

Not that there was a time in recent memory that NDDC helmsmen from the state had a smooth sail with Uyo. I remember then-Chairman, Ambassador Sam Edem, and the cold war with Gov. Victor Attah and later Gov. Akpabio. But, that was child’s play. Then, no gun was shot, so to speak. Now, bombs –read, verbal missiles- fly all over the place. Young people -ever foolish- have joined the fray to wage a lousy media war in which Akwa Ibom is the loser. Is there an imp that perpetually ensures that our people cannot quietly enjoy the dividends of democracy from the state and NDDC, simultaneously? If so, can’t it be exorcised?

But seriously, the NDDC Chief should let go of 2015; after all, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, considered the worst hit during the main election, had since closed the chapter and moved on beautifully. It is on record that Mr. Umana not only visited the governor but he has also started to prepare the ground for the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority that he heads to bless the state under Gov. Udom Emmanuel. That’s the politics we need since there can only be one governor per time.

On his part, Gov. Emmanuel must continue to show class. He should do everything, plus including falling over backwards always, to keep the peace that he has won for the state. Nothing should distract him. He should take charge. He is the governor. This time is for 2015 harvest. There’ll be time for 2019 planting; which in any case Akwa Ibom people seem to have decided on whom to farm with.

Finally, the governor or Obong Ekere or Mr. Umana or any other Akwa Ibom leader should initiate an Nsima visit to Hilltop Mansion. As happened the day Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Mr. Umana Okon Umana sat down together, an Udom-Nsima meeting would completely and totally bury the hatchet and the ghost as well as rein in the online and sundry media foot soldiers on both sides. God bless Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria!

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

