Beverly Osu Reacts To Rumours Of Her Being A Lesb!an

Sometime ago, a picture of onetime Big Brother Africa contestant, Beverly Osu, kissing another girl went viral, with many insinuating that she was playing for the other team. However, in an interview with PUNCH, Osu dismissed the rumours. She said, “Ordinarily, I don’t even respond to things like this because I am way too busy …

The post Beverly Osu Reacts To Rumours Of Her Being A Lesb!an appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

