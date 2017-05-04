Pages Navigation Menu

Beverly Osu shades celebrities as she thanks BankyW for changing the celeb news (Photo)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Banky W’s wedding proposal to Adesua  Etomi really got hold of the internet for some time and in this regards, Beverly Osu goes on shading spree as she thanks Banky W for changing the news about celebs for at least 24 hours. See photos of her post below:

